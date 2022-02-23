BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A former Burton middle school teacher has been arrested for sexually exploiting a minor.

Tim Sheaffer, a former social studies teacher at Bridges Preparatory School, is accused of uploading child sexual images to the internet.

The South Carolina Attorney’s General’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force tipped the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department who investigated and found that child sex materials had been uploaded by Sheaffer from a residence in the 150 block Heritage Parkway in Bluffton.

Sheaffer was arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor second degree. More charges are possibly forthcoming, authorities say.

Sheaffer has been released on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond.

WSAV News 3 reached out to Bridges Preparatory School and officials confirmed that Sheaffer has not been employed at the school since November of 2018.