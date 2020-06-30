Former Bulloch County deputy pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A former Bulloch County sheriff’s deputy has pled guilty in U.S. District Court to possession of child pornography.

Travis Tuenge, 44, of Statesboro, entered the guilty plea before U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall to one count of Possession of Child Pornography. The charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison and a substantial fine, followed by a period of supervised release and registration as a sex offender.

“Exploitation of children through child pornography is a despicable crime that we will not tolerate in the Southern District of Georgia,” said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “Travis Tuenge violated innocent children through his deviant behavior, but also violated the trust of his community and his oath of office as a law enforcement officer.”

According to court documents and testimony, Tuenge served as a Superior Court security officer when he began being investigated by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). The investigation followed suspicious text messages from Tuenge regarding alleged victimization of children. With help from the GBI, investigators found images of child pornography on Tuenge’s cell phone.

“It is of utmost importance that public officials, especially sworn law enforcement officers, committing crimes be held accountable for their actions,” said Vic Reynolds, Director of the GBI. “The GBI remains committed to working with our local and federal partners to ensure that these type cases are aggressively investigated and prosecuted in order to maintain the faith and trust of the public.”