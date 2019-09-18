Former Bulloch County deputy indicted on federal child pornography charge

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A former Bulloch County sheriff’s deputy was indicted by a federal grand jury with possession of child pornography.

Travis Tuenge, 43, of Statesboro is charged with one count of possession of child pornography. The former deputy’s cell phone had explicit images of children on it.

The charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison.

“Exploitation of children through child pornography is a despicable crime that will not be tolerated in the Southern District of Georgia,” U.S. Attorney Christine said. “In cooperation with our law enforcement partners, we will find and prosecute these cases no matter the status of those engaging in this exploitation.”