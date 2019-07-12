Former Bulloch County deputy arrested on sexual exploitation of children, child pornography charges

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a former Bulloch County Deputy for Sexual Exploitation of Children and Possession of Child Pornography on Thursday.

Travis Tuenge, 43, of Statesboro, was taken into custody Thursday, according to GBI.

On July 8, Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown requested the GBI investigate an allegation of child molestation made against Tuenge. Tuenge was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. He then resigned from the sheriff’s office.

The GBI served a search warrant and found evidence that Tuenge possessed child pornography. Tuenge was arrested by the United States Marshal’s Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force without incident and then booked in to the Bulloch County Jail.

The GBI is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Region 5 Office at 912-871-1121.