Florida sheriff’s sergeant accused of disclosing case info

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida sheriff’s sergeant is accused of using confidential law enforcement databases to provide information about a criminal investigation to a family acquaintance in Georgia.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Tamara Hardin was charged Tuesday with two felonies.

Undersheriff Patrick Ivey says the 17-year veteran declined to resign, so the agency will move to fire her.

He says an agency in Georgia contacted the sheriff’s office saying Hardin had been asked to run a person’s name through a database to see if they were wanted by law enforcement.

It’s unclear whether Hardin has an attorney.

