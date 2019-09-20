Five Savannah businesses fail alcohol compliance checks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Five local businesses failed an operation into underage alcohol sales this week.

Savannah Police’s Alcohol Beverage Compliance (ABC) Unit ran an operation on Wednesday and Thursday and visited 12 businesses to see if they comply with state alcohol sales laws.

Of the 12 businesses, five failed. The managers or licensees of the failing businesses were notified of the alcohol sold, that the buyer was underage, if the buyer was checked for identification, how the alcohol was served or sold, and what actions would be taken by law enforcement.

The following businesses did not pass:

Bowtie Barbeque Co. LLC , 6724 Waters Ave.

, 6724 Waters Ave. Finnegan’s , 114 W. Bay St.

, 114 W. Bay St. Bonefish Grill #7103 , 5500 Abercorn St.

, 5500 Abercorn St. Howlin’ Hound , 6730 Waters Ave.

, 6730 Waters Ave. The Distillery, 416 W. Liberty St.

According to the City of Savannah’s Alcohol Beverage Ordinance, a first offense results in a minimum fine of $500; second offense, if within 12 months of the first, results in a $750 fine; third offense, if within 18 months of the first, results in a $1,000 fine; and any further offense, if within 24 months of the first, results in issuance of a notice to appear to show cause for why theestablishment’s alcohol license should not be revoked.

The following businesses passed and will receive a letter of congratulations from SPD: