Five people shot at South Carolina car wash

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting at a South Carolina car wash that left five people injured.

Allendale Police responded to a report of shots fired at 473 Main Street South at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers learned on scene that several people had been shot and taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. They added that five men were reportedly being treated for bullet wounds.

The Allendale Police Department requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to conduct an investigation concerning the shooting incident.