Five displaced after grease fire on Eleanor Street Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Fire Rescue extinguished a cooking fire on Eleanor Street Sunday evening.

At around 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Savannah Fire was dispatched to a fire at 1612 Eleanor Street. Firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke spilling out of the home.

The residents were frying food in the kitchen when the fire broke out. Officials say it got out of hand fast, and though firefighters extinguished it quickly, there was extensive smoke damage throughout the home.

There were no injuries, but five people were displaced.

Savannah Fire has extinguished the 7th fire of the holiday season. Five people were displaced by a grease fire at 1612 Eleanor St. @cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/yosOyRdxRd — Savannah Fire Rescue (@savannahfire) December 8, 2019

Savannah Fire officials are reminding the community that cooking fires are the top cause of home fires. They say people should always clean grease and crumbs up after cooking and should turn all burners off when they leave the kitchen. A sign that cooking with grease is going wrong is if the grease begins to smoke or smell like acrid.

This was the seventh fire of the 2019 holiday season. Savannah Fire added a red bulb to its Holiday Fire Safety Wreaths.