BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A firefighter was injured in an early morning house fire early Tuesday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m., Burton Fire District, MCAS Fire Department, Beaufort County EMS and Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire at the intersection of Parris Island Gateway and Broad River Blvd after a person called 911. A BCSO deputy was first to arrive and reported a single-story home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly brought the fire under control; however, due to the extensive fire in the wooden home, it took over an hour to fully extinguish. In addition, firefighters also had to extinguish spot fires in the trees and brush around the area including across the street which were started by flying embers.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

One firefighter was treated by Beaufort County EMS for minor injuries but was able to return to duty shortly thereafter.

The Parris Island Gateway and Broad River Blvd intersection was closed for over three hours while emergency crews worked. One lane of Parris Island Gateway will remain blocked throughout the morning as emergency crews continue to work at the scene.

Burton Fire investigators have determined the fire to be suspicious and are working with BCSO investigators to determine the cause.