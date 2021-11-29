Fire officials say Bulloch Co. fire intentionally set

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner says a Bulloch County fire was intentionally set.

According to the office of the commissioner, the November 16th fire on Everett Lane in Brooklet destroyed the 36-year-old residence.

The office says the home was unoccupied and had no electrical service connected at the time of the fire.

The commissioner asks that anyone with information about this Bulloch County fire to call fire investigators at 1-800-282-5804.

Georgia Arson Control offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.