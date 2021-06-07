Fire injures 2, displaces Burton family

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Two were injured and a family was displaced after their Burton home caught fire Monday morning.

A resident was sleeping but awoke when he felt “the heat of the fire.” He suffered minor injuries after escaping through a window, the Burton Fire District (BFD) said. A firefighter was also injured and transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

A neighbor noticed smoke coming from the home and alerted authorities. BFD and Beaufort County EMS arrived at the home on Still Shadow Drive around 10:30 a.m. BFD said the fire started in the kitchen and spread through the roof and was extinguished in about two hours.

Firefighters believe equipment or electrical malfunction caused the fire, however, they are still investigating. Red Cross is assisting the family.

Ten Burton homes have caught fire this year and one reoccurring issue is the lack of working smoke alarms, BFD said. BFD asks those who need new smoke alarms or have questions to call (843) 255-8011.