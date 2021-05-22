Fire displaces Burton family of three

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A Burton mobile home caught fire Saturday morning and displaced a family of three.

The Burton Fire District (BFD) responded to the fire in the Independent Mobile Home Park. BFD said a candle caused the bedroom to catch fire. The adult male woke up to the sounds of fire and then woke up the other two family members.

All three evacuated along with neighbors and no one was injured. Red Cross is helping the family, BFD said.

The family also told firefighters they were not aware their smoke alarms were broken. According to BFD, this fire was a close call for the family.

“Not only do smoke alarms alert you to get out of your home, but they also will give you early notification of the fire which can significantly help limit damages,” Burton Battalion Chief Matt Maichel said.

BFD suggested all residents ensure their smoke alarms are less than 10-years-old, have batteries and are working. Those who are in need of smoke alarms can call BFD at 843-255-8011 or email safetyed@burtonfd.org.