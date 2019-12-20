Fire destroys 2 homes under construction in Liberty Co.

FLEMINGTON, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed two houses under construction off of Highway 84 in Liberty County.

According to Lt. Det. Michael Albritton with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Hinesville Police officers were conducting a security check around James Brown Park when they noticed the nearby fire.

They called Hinesville Fire Department to the new development and crews were able to get the fire under control within about 20 minutes. Albritton said it’s believed the fire started at one house and spread to the second.

“This one, from what I understand, they were getting ready to put power to it,” he said of the first house. “The drywall was up and they had just put up the first coat of mud on the drywall.”

The lieutenant detective said Claude Dryden, president of Dryden Enterprises, is the home developer.

Albritton added that he was called to the scene to investigate for arson, but said the cause and origin of the fire have not been determined.

Anyone with information on the investigation should call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 912-876-4555.

Contributions to this report made by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service