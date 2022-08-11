SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews are currently extinguishing hot spots after an overnight fire at a beloved Savannah restaurant.

The fire happened early Thursday morning at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille located in the 7000 block of La Roche Avenue.

The road remains closed while crews continue to put out the remaining hotspots. The restaurant sustained serious damage due to the fire.

It’s unclear clear how the fire started at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates as we learn more.