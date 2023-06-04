PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fire officials battled a large fire at a landfill in Port Wentworth overnight Friday.

Port Wentworth Fire officials say the Republic Services Landfill on Cliffton Boulevard caught fire around 10 p.m. Friday night.

Multiple crews from Effingham County, Pooler, and Garden City responded due to the large amounts of trash that ignited, however, there was no major structural damage to the building.

Crews fought the fire until Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m.

No Injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.