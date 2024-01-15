SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County saw two large fires within five hours on Sunday, Jan. 14.

A large bus caught fire in a junkyard at 9 a.m. off of Ogeechee and Dean Forest roads. No one was hurt, but there was a lot of damage.

“We have probably about 250 ft. by probably a half a mile, maybe a little bit less than that, of cars that are stacked three and four high,” said Chatham Emergency Services (EMS) Fire Chief James Vickers.

At around 4:30 a.m., a vacant house on Mosley St. caught fire. This fire proved to be the more dangerous of the two.

The Savannah Fire Department said that part of the house’s ceiling fell, trapping a firefighter inside.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening burns.

Chatham EMS did not respond to Mosley St. but had crews working around the clock on Sunday.

One of their fire captains, Carl Sapp, stated that the Mosley St. fire highlights the dangers first responders are often put in that can sometimes be overlooked.

“We train to be prepared. We don’t risk our lives for just property. We risk our lives for other lives, so if somebody is trapped inside we really put our lives on the line,” explained Capt. Sapp.

He says although first responders are always prepared, they know that risk is always there.

“It’s the unknown. You get in there, you don’t how much is burned out of the support beams or the roof. You hope you can get there and get out before anything collapses,” said Capt. Sapp.

He also says there are ways the public can help them keep everyone safe.

“Know that if we’re on the road and we’re out there doing our job, be aware. It’s fire, EMS, police, we’re all on the roadway, please give us plenty of room on the roadway,” Capt. Sapp said.

Officials say both fires are under investigation.