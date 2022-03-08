STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The final person in a group of seven indicted in a multi-county drug trafficking operation was sentenced Tuesday, according to the Southern District of Georgia.

Matthew Scott Fondren faces three years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to sell the following:

Methamphetamine

Cocaine

“Crack” Cocaine

Hydrocodone

The 50-year-old also must pay a $1,500 fine and serve three years of supervised release.

Fondren was arrested in connection to the Operation Sand Trap investigation that focused on a drug-distribution organization. Estes said from 2017 to 2019 in Emanuel, Candler and Treutlen counties, the organization moved drugs through Atlanta and into Lyons to sell.

“Operation Sand Trap is a textbook example of cooperation between multiple levels of law enforcement working together to identify, infiltrate and eradicate a drug-trafficking organization,” said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “These middle Georgia communities are now safer with these armed drug traffickers off the streets, and we will continue to pursue criminals whose drugs and guns fuel violent crime in our district.”

Estes said Fondren played a significant role as a wholesaler in the conspiracy. In total, the seven were charged with 30 felonies.

“DEA and its law enforcement partners worked jointly to eradicate the drug trafficking activities of this poly drug distribution network,” said the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division Robert J. Murphy. “This organization’s drug trafficking activities posed a significant threat to the quality of life in middle Georgia County community. Consequently, the sentencing of the final defendant in this case closes the chapter to a successful investigation.”