Final defendant sentenced in scheme to ship cocaine from LA to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The fourth and final defendant in a drug trafficking conspiracy that shipped cocaine and cash across the country has been sentenced to over three years in federal prison.

Kevin Chelsea, 39, of Las Vegas, California, was sentenced to 37 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine, Acting U.S. Attorney David Estes for the Southern District of Georgia announced Tuesday.

Chelsea was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after he completes his prison term.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service began investigating a series of shipments sent from Los Angeles, California, to Savannah in November 2018.

According to the Department of Justice, the conspirators used multiple aliases to ship kilos of cocaine to various Savannah addresses by others involved in the conspiracy, who then mailed large amounts of cash back to California.

The conspirators tried to hide the drugs and cash in boxes of coloring books, pens, markers and wrapping paper.

These crimes occurred between August 2016 and December 2019, according to the Department of Justice.

The three other co-conspirators have already been sentenced. Chelsea’s aunt, Aderiauna Crystal Shorter, 52, of Long Beach, California, was sentenced to over nine years in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine, along with money laundering conspiracy.

Carlton Anderson and Lisa Williams — both 42-year-olds from Savannah — pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine. Anderson was sentenced to over 11 years in prison and Williams received an eight-month sentence.

The conspirators attempted to hide drugs and cash in boxes that also contained items including coloring books, pens, markers, and wrapping paper.

The crimes took place between August 2016 and December 2019, according to court documents and testimony.

In addition to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Savannah Resident Office of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team and the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the investigation.