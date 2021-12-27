Fight over dog leads to deadly South Carolina shooting

NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) — An argument over a dog led to a deadly South Carolina shooting on Sunday.

Officials say Errick E. Walker was shot in the chest in a mobile home park near Newberry.

Deputies arrested 38-year-old Jerod Johnathan Blake, who was a neighbor of the 36-year-old Walker,

Deputies say the men had argued over a dog and Blake then fatally shot Walker around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies found Blake and arrested him, charging with murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

Bail was denied and Blake remains jailed on Monday, jail records show.

An autopsy on Walker’s body is scheduled for this week.