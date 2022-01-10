Fight between 2 Savannah delivery drivers leads to shooting, police search for suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was grazed by a bullet Monday afternoon after a fight broke out between him and a fellow delivery driver in Savannah.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says the shooting happened around 1:15 Monday afternoon at The Ellis apartment complex. The injured man was treated on the scene and police are searching for the shooting suspect.

SPD describes the suspect as a 5-foot-7 Black man weighing 140 pounds. Police say he was wearing a black and gray hoodie and was last seen heading south on President Street.

SPD urges anyone with information to call 912-234-2020.