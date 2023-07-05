CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The number of recorded fentanyl deaths for this year in Chatham County is 46 and counting. That’s twice the number of people we lost to this deadly drug by June of last year.

Director of Chatham County’s narcotics team, Michael Sarhatt told County Commissioners in a June meeting that they’re cracking down on fentanyl use across the county.

“The sheer volume of fentanyl coming into this county and other counties, we’ve never seen anything like it,” said Sarhatt.

Chatham County has trained over 275 officers to better understand fentanyl and how to administer Narcan, a life-saving drug that can reverse drug poisoning.

They’re also focusing on educating youth about the dangers of the drug and the possibility that other drugs like marijuana or illicit pills could be laced with a fatal dose of fentanyl.

“The days of oh they’re just kids, they’re just experimenting, well you experiment once and you’re dead,” said Sarhatt.

He told commissioners that incidents mostly involved 20-30-year-olds. He credited the southwest border for the influx of fentanyl into our state.

“It’s being seized at the border,” said Sarhatt. “It’s being seized in those communities, and it’s being seized outbound on those interstates that lead to and from those areas.”

The narcotics team is running low on officers. Sarhatt said that they’re down 10 officers, which is basically an entire enforcement unit. He said they’re actively working to recruit.

According to the presentation Sarhatt gave… 80% of pills bought off the street contain fentanyl. Sixty-percent of those pills contain a lethal dose.