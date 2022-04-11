PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal authorities have announced charges in connection with hundreds of firearms they say were illegally trafficked to Philadelphia from two southern states.

Officials said 14 people face gun trafficking and conspiracy charges in connection with nearly 400 firearms purchased in Georgia and South Carolina.

Matthew Varisco of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said some of the firearms allegedly trafficked were used in crimes in the city, including shootings, and “dozens” remain on the streets.