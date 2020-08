Feds arrest Florida man linked to missing young Georgia mom

Related Content FBI ‘extremely concerned’ for missing mother of toddler found wandering alone in Florida Video

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Federal authorities have taken into custody a man purporting to be the last person to see a missing Georgia woman, whose 2-year-old son was found wandering alone last month in a shirt and diaper at a South Florida parking lot.

Federal authorities arrested Shanon Demar Ryan on two counts of lying to a federal officer, according to an online jail booking log for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

It was not immediately clear if the arrest had any connection to the disappearance of Leila Cavett, the 21-year-old mother whose child was found July 26 in Miramar, Florida.