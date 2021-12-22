FedEx truck, packages damaged by fire

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A FedEx delivery truck filled with packages caught on fire Wednesday afternoon damaging the vehicle and its contents in Midway.

According to Liberty County Fire Services Chief, Brian Darby The fire began at approximately 1:15 PM. Darby said Liberty County Fire Services was dispatched to the intersection of Isle of Wight and Missy Holmes Road for a report of a vehicle fire involving a delivery truck.

Darby said when fire crews arrived they encountered a delivery truck fully engulfed in flames, fire crews were able to quickly get the vehicle fire under control and extinguished.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Liberty County Sheriffs Office has confirmed the truck was a FedEx delivery vehicle.