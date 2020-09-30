FBI seeks John Doe for info in child sex assault investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who is believed to have “critical information” in the sexual assault investigation of a child.

Officials have released images of a man, who they’re calling John Doe 42, around the United States.

According to the FBI, John Doe 42 speaks with a southern accent, though it is not clear if he is actually in the south. He’s described as a white male, likely between the ages of 50 and 65.

The images were taken from a video believed to have been produced prior to October 2015. In the video, John Doe 42 is shown with a child and can be heard speaking English.

The FBI also released an audio recording of the man’s voice online.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or contact them online. You can also contact a Crimes Against Children Investigator at your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

John Doe 42 is being south as part of Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program, both of which are partnerships with the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.