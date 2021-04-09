FBI searches for suspects responsible for laser strike incident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The FBI, in coordination with the United States Air Force, announced a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects responsible for a laser strike on an aircraft approaching the Savannah Air National Guard Base on March 9.

Officials say that evening a United States Air Force aircraft was struck by a high-powered laser for about one minute.

Investigators say the laser caused temporary eye damage to a member of the flight crew and put the entire crew at risk.

Investigators believe the laser strike originated from an area northeast of Vidalia. (See maps below)

The FBI asks anyone with information about the laser strike to contact FBI Atlanta at 770-216-3000 or go to tips.fbi.gov.