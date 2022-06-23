HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A church in Liberty County was raided by several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, on Thursday morning.

FBI agents and police officers swarmed the House of Prayer Church in Hinesville located in the 2500 block of Airport Road.

Law enforcement officers were seen carrying automatic weapons around the perimeter of the church, and a group of women and men could be seen standing outside one of the buildings being guarded by an officer with a weapon.

A warrant to enter the premises was issued earlier this morning.

