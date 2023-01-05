SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The FBI is still in possession of Quinton Simon’s remains.

What was found of the little boy’s body continues to undergo testing in a crime lab, a spokesperson for the FBI said.

His remains were found in a landfill on Nov. 18 after weeks of searching.

Since then, Quinton’s mother Leilani Simon has been arrested and formally charged in the death of the 20-month-old. She faces a 19-count indictment including one count of malice murder and two counts of felony murder.

According to the indictment, Leilani Simon left her home the night of Oct. 4 to meet her drug dealer, and again early Oct. 5 to toss Quinton’s body in the dumpster at Azalea Mobile Home park.

That morning, Leilani told police that Quinton had been taken.