SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Several Georgia schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday after fake claims of school shootings. Savannah High was a part of a laundry list of schools that were impacted by the chaotic and traumatic events.

Over a dozen school districts outside of Chatham County were impacted by the shooting hoaxes, including Baldwin, Burke, Early, Wayne, Muscogee, Coffee, Ware, Camden, Valdosta City, Vidalia City, Glynn, Lowndes and Toombs counties.

“The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. FBI agents across Georgia are working alongside our law enforcement partners in identifying the source of the hoax threats,” The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said in a statement.

According to The Conversation, there have been 257 incidents of school shooting events in 2022. Despite having 32 days left in the year, it has already surpassed the second-highest recorded total of 250 in 2021.

“Investigating hoax threats drains law enforcement resources and diverts us from responding to an actual crisis,” The FBI continued in the statement. “Hoax threats can shut down schools, cause undue stress and fear to the public, and cost taxpayers a lot of money; not to mention ruin the future of those making the hoax threats as they’ll likely have a criminal record, like the student featured in this video. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

The past four years have been significantly more deadly for school-aged children, according to The Conversation. During those years 52 people were killed at schools, which is seven more than in the previous 18 years combined.

As a country, there have been a total of 617 mass shootings and 36 mass killings in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive.