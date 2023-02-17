SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A father and son are facing multiple charges after a shooting in Savannah Wednesday.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a ShotSpotter call around 8:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Clemson Street. On the scene, SPD located a 20-year-old victim who claimed she’d escaped from a nearby home where she was being held against her will.

Detectives found that Myron Devoe Sr., 51, and Myron Devoe Jr., 23, had shot at several individuals, including the victim, as they passed by the Devoe home, according to SPD.

The Devoes allegedly confronted the victim and took her into the home, then hit her.

SPD said she was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK.

The following day, officers with SPD’s Major Case Unit executed a search warrant at the Devoes home where they uncovered multiple drugs and a gun. The seizure included a firearm, 16 Ecstasy pills, 6.2 grams of cocaine, 23 grams of cocaine mix, 22 ounces of marijuana, as well as other pills and drug paraphernalia.

provided by SPD

The Devoes were taken into custody Wednesday and booked at the Chatham County jail on charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Devoe Jr. is also charged with battery. Devoe Sr. is also charged with possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

SPD said additional charges are pending.

Chief Lenny Gunther praised the ShotSpotter technology for its role in the investigation.

“This is one of those calls where a technology notification jumpstarted an investigation into criminal activity in a Savannah neighborhood with great and impactful results,” Gunther said. “It put us in the immediate area of the crime, enabling us to quickly locate and aid the victim and to swiftly wrap up a case that could reduce other criminal activity on that street.”