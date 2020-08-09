Father, son charged in Ahmaud Arbery slaying seeking bond

This photo combo of images taken Thursday, May 7, 2020, and provided by the Glynn County Detention Center, in Georgia, show Gregory McMichael, left, and his son Travis McMichael. A prosecutor on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 announced that three men have been indicted on murder charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in coastal Georgia. Speaking to reporters outside the Glynn County courthouse, prosecutor Joyette Holmes said a grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. on charges including malice and felony murder in the death of the African American man. (Glynn County Detention Center via AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The father and son charged with murder in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery are asking a Georgia judge for bond and to toss out two charges in their indictment.

Gregory and Travis McMichael have been jailed since their arrests in May more than two months after they chased and shot Arbery, a young Black man running in their neighborhood.

William “Roddie” Bryan Jr.

Attorneys for the McMichaels, who are white, said in court filings Thursday that the judge should reject the indictment’s malice murder charge and a second charge that the McMichaels attempted to commit the crime of false imprisonment.

Bond was denied last month for a third man charged in the case, William “Roddie” Bryan Jr.