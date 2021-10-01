Father of Crocker children in court, faces death penalty if convicted

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s a case that happened two years ago but one that still horrifies many, the death of the two Crocker children in Effingham County. A brother and sister were found buried in their backyard.

Friday, their father Elwyn Crocker Sr. was back in court. If convicted, Crocker could face the death penalty and dozens of motions have been filed by the defense.

Mary Crocker and her brother Elwyn Crocker junior were found buried in their back yard. Authorities say the children had been starved and kept in a dog cage.

Fifteen motions from the defense were discussed today including a request that the judge not allow the death penalty to be considered.

“While the state has solid grounds to say the death penalty has been ruled consitutional in Georgia, I’m not saying it hasn’t already been decided, but the turth of the matter is that just a couple of years ago this was found unconstitutional on some of the similar and exact same grounds in the state of Washington,” says Crocker’s attorney, Jerilyn Bell.

While it seems doubtful the motion would be granted, an official ruling will be made next month. Crocker’s trial isn’t likely to start until mid-2022.