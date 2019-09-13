Father and sons among six more Vanilla Gorilla defendants sentenced

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – More people have been sentenced in the Operation Vanilla Gorilla drug trafficking investigation.

All 43 defendants indicted in November and December 2018 as part of Operation Vanilla Gorilla have pled guilty and most have already been sentenced.

Cody Penfield, 28, of Savannah was sentenced Thursday to 162 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court filings and evidence, Penfield worked with his brother, his father and others, including associates of the Ghost Face Gangsters to distribute crystal meth around South Georgia. Penfield’s brother, Nick Penfield, is serving a sentence of 210 months in federal prison, and his father, Mike Penfield, is serving 175 months.

“A father and his two sons have now each been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for distributing poison throughout Georgia and the Southern District,”U.S. Attorney Christine said. “Instead of responsibly guiding his children, Mike Penfield teamed up with his adult sons to earn dishonest profit from criminal drug trafficking. They’ve now earned stiff prison sentences as payment for their crimes.”

Others recently sentenced include:

Baby Dwayne Garrison, 55, of Bloomingdale : Sentenced to 145 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Mike Penfield, 54, of Savannah : Sentenced to 175 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Marcus Logan Greco, 29, of Rincon : Sentenced to 170 months of imprisonment for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, and a consecutive 120 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Robert Fuller, 40, of Richmond Hill : Sentenced to 100 months of imprisonment for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine

David Rahn, 41, of Savannah: Sentenced to 151 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Most defendants were on probation of parole when they committed these crimes, so the federal sentences will be run consecutive to the sentences for violating state probation or parole.

After serving their federal sentences, each defendant will then be on federal supervision for at least three years.