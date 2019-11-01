Father and son arrested in Burton shooting incident

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A father and son were arrested on St. Helena Island on Thursday in a shooting incident that happened Sunday in Burton.

At approximately 4:15 a.m., Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a home on Jefferson Drive in Burton. Deputies determined that multiple shots were fired at the home before the gunmen fled the scene. There were six residents inside, but none were injured.

After investigating throughout the week, officials identified the suspects as 46-year-old Brett Everett and 19-year-old Broxton Everett, both of St. Helena Island.

Warrants were issued for the arrests of Brett and Broxton for one count each of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and six counts each of accessory before the fact to a felony- assault and battery 1st degree.

On Thursday, Brett and Broxton were located and arrested without incident. They were taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated.

Bonds for both men were set at $49,000.