Father and 2 sons killed; pregnant woman hurt in SC shooting

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a father and his two adult sons were killed and a pregnant woman seriously injured in a shooting during a burglary at a South Carolina home.

Sumter Police say 27-year-old Eugene Marin broke into a Sumter home around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, shooting the four people.

Two other people in the home were not hurt. Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker identified the dead men as 61-year-old Raymond Davis, 36-year-old Randy Davis and 32-year-old Marcus Davis.

Police say a 21-year-old pregnant woman was taken to the hospital and her baby was delivered by emergency cesarean section.

Authorities say the infant is in critical condition, while the woman is recovering.