BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash that has shut down a portion of Interstate 16.

According to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, I-16 West at mile marker 145 is completely shut down. Deputies say the roadway will be closed for an unknown amount of time will crews work to clear the accident.

Motorists are asked to take the Old River Road exit to avoid the area.