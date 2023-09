EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV)- The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) is investigating a fatal single-car crash.

Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Shawnee Egypt Road and Fifth Street in Egypt just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

An SUV was traveling westbound on Shawnee Egypt Road when the driver, Jackie Blocker, 42, lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole.

Blocker succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

According to ECSO, speeding was a factor in this accident.