BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a fatal vehicle accident in Bulloch County.

On Tuesday, at about 2:20 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Georgia 73 Bypass at Jones Mill Road.

A Nissan Versa was traveling west on Jones Mill Road attempting to cross the Bypass when it was struck by a Cadillac SUV traveling southbound.

According to GSP, one child was ejected from the Nissan and a second child was trapped. Both children were transported by air in critical condition.

Officials say the children were not restrained in any type of car seat.

The driver of the Nissan succumbed to injuries at the scene. The driver and an additional child in the Cadillac SUV were also transported by EMS in serious condition.