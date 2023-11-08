CHATNAH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV)- The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a Wednesday morning fatal crash.

Troopers responded to GA 26 (US 80) near the intersection of Chatham Parkway about a vehicle crash involving a black Toyota pickup truck and an adult tricycle.

When Troopers arrived on the scene, they determined that the tricycle was traveling east on GA 26 along the outside lane on the shoulder. A black Toyota pickup truck traveling east on GA 26 in the outside lane struck the rear left tire of the tricycle.

The collision caused the rider to be thrown from the tricycle and suffer severe injuries.

The rider was transported to Memorial University Health, where they were later died.

The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team Troop F (SCRT) was notified and responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.

Next of Kin has not been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no other information has yet been released.