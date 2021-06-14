Family to discuss in-custody death with Savannah police chief

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are discussing the details of an in-custody death at Savannah police headquarters, according to attorneys for the family of William Harvey.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the 60-year-old Harvey took his own life with “an object in his possession” while he was alone inside an interview room on April 3. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation later said preliminary information indicates Harvey died of suicide by hanging.

The family is expected to address members of the media Monday afternoon following a 3 p.m. meeting with Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter on the department’s internal investigation, attorneys say.

In the months following Harvey’s death, family members have said the police department hasn’t been forthcoming with information. Attorneys say family members believe Harvey was not suicidal and would not have harmed himself.

“We will do our part to ensure that Mr. Harvey’s death is fully and thoroughly investigated,” said Attorney Francys Johnson with the Davis Bozeman Johnson Law Firm.