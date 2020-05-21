Family of Savannah teen shooting victim ‘comforted’ after murder arrest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A grieving family is closer to justice Thursday after a homicide investigation ended in an arrest.

After a year and a half of investigating, Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a 19-year-old shot and killed Tyrese Carter, 17.

“We look at his videos every day, pictures. We talk about him every day. I say his name every day… I just miss him,” said Carter’s mother, Tammy Evans.

Standing close to her family, Evans says she cried when SPD called her about the arrest. She spent the last year hosting vigils and pleading to the public to come forward with information.

Last week, SPD detectives charged Dorian Heyward with murder.

Police say it happened near Crayola Cafe in January of 2019. Officials served the warrant for murder to Heyward last Friday at the Chatham County Detention Center where he was being held for unrelated charges.

“It doesn’t bring him back, but it brings some comfort to the situation,” said Robert Scott, Evans’ boyfriend.

Sunday would have been Carter’s 19th birthday.

He was a popular Savannah rapper who referred to himself as Huncho Reese. Carter’s family says his career was just about to take off.

“[He’d] probably be in a different city making bigger moves,” said Jasmine Frazier, one of Carter’s sisters.

In one of his songs, Carter said “the reason why I’m still living: I want to be heard.” Panhandle Slim memorialized the message on a painting he gave to the family.

“That was the last song he made before he got killed, so that’s why I wanted that picture made of his last song,” said Evans.

Evans says the last year has been tough, but it is a bit easier now that a burning question is finally answered.

“They’re dealing with the hurt and the pain… but now they’ve learned to accept it because it’s a reality. But they still grieve the situation,” said Scott.

SPD could not provide any more information about what led police to Heyward.