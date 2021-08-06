Family of man shot and killed by police officer march, call for justice

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The family of a man shot and killed by a Savannah police officer is taking to the streets to raise awareness about the case.

On Friday, the family of 36-year-old Maurice Mincey and leaders from the Racial Justice Network marched nearly one mile to the Savannah Police Department, calling for justice.

Nearly three weeks after Mincey’s death, his family says life is not the same without him.

“It’s hard when I’m used to seeing my brother’s face. Now I wake up, the only thing I got is a picture to look at. It hurts,” Mincey’s brother Antonio said.

“When it hits home it just does something to your mind,” Mincey’s fiancé Maria Scott said.

Mincey was pulled over by police on July 17 after running a stop sign, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Mincey got out of the car, grabbed the gun and was moving toward another officer before he was shot.

Initially, the GBI claimed Mincey pointed a gun at officers. On Monday, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones said that statement was found to be untrue.

When asked if the gun in the car belonged to Mincey, Rev. Alan Mainor with the Racial Justice Network said the family and organization would not respond because they are not sure.

Scott said they are calling for justice not only for Mincey but for his 3-year-old son.

“He always asks about his dad,” she said. “That’s what he’s used to. They’d be together every day. If he’s not in school, he’s with his dad.”

“We don’t want him to get shot down in the street like his father did, or any other young man in Savannah, anywhere in America, to get shot down in the street,” said Elder James Johnson, president of the Racial Justice Network.

Members of the Racial Justice Network, who helped organize the march, said it’s the first of a series of protests in the Savannah area.

“We’ve been marching since civil rights asking for equality. Now today in 2021, we’re still asking for equality and civil rights,” Mainor said.

The group is planning to protest at the GBI in Statesboro in the coming weeks, according to Mainor.

The GBI is still investigating the case. The investigation could take months and the body camera video will not be released to the public until it is complete, according to the district attorney.

Ultimately, the family and allies want answers about what happened the night of Mincey’s death.

“We’re still trying to wrap our heads around why the GBI lied about pulling the gun, that Mr. Maurice pointed a gun at the officer,” Johnson said. “We can’t figure that out.”

His family believes the shooting was unjustified.

“He didn’t do anything wrong,” Scott said. “The only thing he was trying to do was get away and they shot him down like a dog. But we want justice.”