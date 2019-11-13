Family of Effingham Co. 22-year-old pleading for info in murder

CLYO, Ga. (WSAV) – “We miss him daily. [Cameron] was my twin, that was my boy,” said Chyna Edwards Tuesday about her brother, Cameron Edwards. “If you have any information, none is too small. Just come forward with something.”

That plea from Chyna Edwards’ echos through each member of her family. Two years ago, they lost their family jokester — 22-year-old Cameron Edwards.

“His siblings are without a brother, I’m without a son, my fun-loving son, as I always called him,” said Edwards’ mother, Sherrick Edwards. “From the bottom of my heart, I’m begging someone — anyone — to come forth.”

Police say someone or a group of people shot and killed Cameron Edwards at a party at Goldwire Community Center on Stillwell Clyo Road in Clyo. It happened in September of 2017.

Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie says deputies can release very few details about the shooting since the case is still open and active.

He did say that Cameron Edwards was shot at when he summoned to the front door. He died at the scene.

Cameron Edwards

“They didn’t have to kill him, they really didn’t,” said Scherric Edwards. “He was a sweet man. By far, he wasn’t a perfect man, but he was my imperfect young man.”

At this point, the sheriff says investigators have done all they can to track down Cameron Edwards’ killer. But he says there were several people who saw what happened who have not come forward.

An incident report from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office lists three dozen known witnesses.

In January 2019, then-Governor Nathan Deal stepped in to offer a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

CrimeStoppers is offering an additional $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. You can remain anonymous when you call (912) 234-2020.

Cameron Edwards leaves behind four young sons and several family members who say they miss him and think about him every day.

“It’s not fair that his children don’t get to grow up and enjoy him as much as we did,” said Chyna Edwards. “They only got a short span of that. And that’s not fair at all.”