Family of 9 displaced after Whitemarsh Island fire

WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Nine people, including four children, were displaced after a fire at their home on Whitemarsh Island over the weekend.

Chatham EMS responded to the home on Mapmaker Lane at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. A preliminary investigation shows that the source of the fire was logs in the fireplace. The logs were lit. The fire traveled up the chimney, burning through the top of the attic and to the back of the home.

A couple of good Samaritans saw the smoke and barged in through the front door, telling the family about the fire and helping them escape.

There were no injuries, but the family lost almost everything. There are five adults and four children, ages one, three, eight and 13, who are now displaced. The family is asking for gift cards, furniture and clothing donations.

A Facebook fundraiser was also set up to help the family. CLICK HERE to donate.