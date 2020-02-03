Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin
BC3 banner

Family of 9 displaced after Whitemarsh Island fire

Crime & Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fire generic_71744

WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Nine people, including four children, were displaced after a fire at their home on Whitemarsh Island over the weekend.

Chatham EMS responded to the home on Mapmaker Lane at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. A preliminary investigation shows that the source of the fire was logs in the fireplace. The logs were lit. The fire traveled up the chimney, burning through the top of the attic and to the back of the home.

A couple of good Samaritans saw the smoke and barged in through the front door, telling the family about the fire and helping them escape.

There were no injuries, but the family lost almost everything. There are five adults and four children, ages one, three, eight and 13, who are now displaced. The family is asking for gift cards, furniture and clothing donations.

A Facebook fundraiser was also set up to help the family. CLICK HERE to donate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories