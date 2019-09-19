Family of 7 displaced, one burned in Burton house fire

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – One person was seriously injured and a family of seven was displaced after a kitchen fire late Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Burton Fire District, MCAS Fire Department and Beaufort County EMS responded to a reported house fire on Laurel Street East in Burton. When crews arrived, smoke was coming from the home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but the home suffered significant smoke and heat damage. One family member, and adult female, suffered serious, but not life-threatening, burns and was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire was cooking on the stove.

The family of seven was displaced and the Red Cross is assisting them. A family member, Shureka Brodus, post to the Burton Fire District Facebook page that the family lost “pretty much everything”, and specifically noted the children’s school uniforms.

School uniform donations are being accepted. All of the children attend Shanklin Elementary School, and the school colors are burgundy and white.

Brodus providing the following sizing information for the children:

Girl: Size 14/16

Twin girls: Size 7/8

Girl: Size 10/12

Anyone wishing to help the family can contact the Burton Fire District at 843-255-8011 or Brodus at 843-263-4718.