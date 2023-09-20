BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District (BFD) and MCAS Beaufort Fire and Emergency Services extinguished a house fire that displaced a family of five earlier this afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the house fire on Staffwood Rd. in Burton after a caller stated that her whole house was on fire.

Photo Courtesy of the Burton Fire District

Photo Courtesy of the Burton Fire District

Photo Courtesy of the Burton Fire District

When firefighters arrived, they discovered smoke and fire rising from the back of the home. Fire crews were able to enter the burning structure as the fire spread throughout the home and under the roof. According to BFD, a partial collapse did happen prior to the fire being fully extinguished.

All of the residents had made it safely out of the home when fire crews arrived and no injuries were reported in the blaze. The home sustained devastating fire and smoke damage leaving a family of five, including a child, without a home tonight.

The Red Cross has been alerted and Burton fire investigators are investigating the cause of the fire which they believe it to be unintentional.