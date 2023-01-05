LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A family has been displaced after a fire destroyed a Long County home on Thursday morning.

According to Long County Fire Chief Chris Moss, fire crews responded to the home on the 100 block of Wheeler Road shortly after midnight.

When firefighters arrived the single-story home was engulfed in flames. Liberty County Fire services and the Department of Corrections assisted in fighting the fire.

No one was home at the time, but two adults and two minor children have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.