Family looking for answers one year after Liberty County hit and run

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been one year since a man was hit and killed by a car while riding his bicycle in Liberty County.

Pernell Boston was killed while riding his bike around midnight last June and lived for several days before dying from his injuries.

Friends and family of Boston held a memorial in his honor in Midway on Monday. Family members said they’re hoping someone who knows something about the incident will come forward.

“To gain out of this, we want justice done and we would like to have closure,” Kathy Wheeler, Boston’s sister said. “Because if this type of person is left out on the streets and can act like they can get away with it, they’re going to do it again. We don’t want those type of people on the streets to hit somebody’s child and leave them in the road for dead. We want closure and justice.”

Anyone with information about this incident should call Midway Police at 912-880-1000.

