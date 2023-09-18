CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A two-year-old Savannah boy is dead — his name is Amire Levert and his mother’s boyfriend is charged in the case.

But last week, that man walked out of the Chatham County jail after more than two years behind bars.

43-year-old Jatarri Tanksley faces multiple charges, including cruelty to children and three counts of murder.

The case is two years old, but the search for justice is fresh in the minds of Amire’s family.

Erika Johnson LeVert, Amire’s Grandmother said, “I just want a trial. It’s been two years; I want him to go to trial. And I don’t appreciate them sweeping my baby under the rug. He’s important. There are people who love him and miss him. Thanksgiving is coming, Christmas is coming, we won’t have him.”

Jattari Tanksley was granted bond last Monday, September 11, by Superior Court Judge Lisa Colbert.

He posted it and was released on Friday, with conditions that include having no contact with minor children.

We have reached out to his public defender as well as the district attorney’s office for comment.

This is a developing story.