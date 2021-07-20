Family devastated after 72-year-old innocent bystander shot in head in North Carolina

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 72-year-old woman was shot in the head as she halted for a stop sign Monday morning in North Carolina, according to Harnett County’s sheriff.

Family members of the victim, Margie Pipkin, say she goes by Judy and is well-known and beloved in the community. They say Pipkin’s son and two daughters remain at her bedside.

At last check, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said she was in critical condition.

Pipkin has called Beaver Road home for decades and several family members live close by. She lost her husband a couple of years ago.

“A mother to her children, so I know they’re to pieces,” said Ida McNeill, Pipkin’s cousin.

Virginia Pipkin, the victim’s sister-in-law, says she is devastated by what happened.

“She loved to cook, she was a very good cook,” said Virginia Pipkin.

The shooting took place just a few doors down from where she lives.

“Just left her mom this morning going out to do her daily chores, stopped at a stop sign and no other way to put it but two idiots acting foolishly, just shooting, and she got hit,” Coats said.

“Pain for this family,” he added.

The sheriff said this is the fifth unsolved shooting in Erwin/Bunnlevel area this year. In April, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed. Four days later, another innocent bystander was killed.

Coats said they could be connected, but they don’t have any suspects.

“We will find them. We’re not going to stop,” Coats said.

“It’s just too close to us,” said Ernest McNeill, husband of Ida. The couple lives across the intersection from where Judy was shot.

“Something has got to be done with all these guns. Something’s got to be done,” McNeill said.

Coats said that two cars were involved, the first a black four-door sedan. The second is a Mercury Marquis, which has a color that has faded.

The sheriff is urging anyone with information to give them a call.